Jahangir Hasanzade: "We expect the same success our men as well"

"The successful performance of our women's national team is gratifying. The victory of national teams is always a source of pride."

Jahangir Hasanzade, a veteran player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The technical director of AFFA evaluated the advancement of the women's football team of Azerbaijan to the B division by securing the first place in the group in the League of Nations. He said that he expects a successful performance from our team in the next season as well: "It is a great achievement not to be defeated in the group stage and to secure the first place with 1 round left. I don't think this success was achieved easily. We won hard-fought victories with minimal scores in most games. But this is also the format of the League of Nations. In no way do I want to belittle the work of our girls and coaches. Because they suffered enough and did quality work."

According to the former goalkeeper of the Azerbaijani national team, it is not appropriate to compare the men's team and the women's team: "Although this is football, there are big differences between the participating countries. Despite this, we expect the same success from our male players. I think it is not so impossible to do it.

It should be noted that our national team, which defeated Cyprus 1:0 on the road in the 5th round, got a chance to advance to the B division as the group leader, regardless of the result of the last match.

