Draw anniversaries

The 15th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League was marked by the anniversaries of the draw for the two teams. "Sumgayit" returned from a trip for the 50th time with one point. This happened in the match with "Turan Tovuz" (2:2).

Idman.biz reports with reference to PFL that the first match of Sumgayit of the same name on the opponent's fields happened in the 2010/11 season. The match with "Ravan" held on September 18, 2011 ended with a score of 0:0.

A 1:1 draw with "Araz-Nakhchivan" ended with a double anniversary for "Sabail". The Baku club signed peace for the 40th time in the Premier League, and for the 20th time on the road.

Sabail's first draw took place in the 2017/18 season. On November 25, 2017, Sumgayit’s match was a totally clean sheet.

Idman.biz