The referees of the game "Neftchi" - "Zira" have been announced

The fixtures of the 15th round in the Azerbaijan Premier League have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the "Neftchi" - "Zira" match, considered one of the main games of the tour, was entrusted to Inqilab Mammadov.

In the match between "Qarabag" and "Gabala" Tural Gurbanov will be the main whistler.

December 2 (Saturday)

16:00. "Araz-Nakhchivan" - "Sabail"

Judges: Ravan Hamzazade, Elshad Abdullayev, Rahman Imami, Kamran Aliyev

Judge-inspector: Imankhan Sultani

AFFA representative: Namig Aliyev

"Dalga Arena"

18:30. "Turan Tovuz" - "Sumgayit"

Referees: Elchin Masiyev, Parvin Talibov, Asiman Azizli, Emin Aliyev

Referee-inspector: Munis Abdullayev /

AFFA representative: Yavar Rahimov

Tovuz city stadium

December 3 (Sunday)

15:00. "Kapaz" - "Sabah"

Judges: Rauf Jabarov, Namig Huseynov, Muslim Aliyev, Ali Aliyev

Judge-inspector: Feyzulla Feyzullayev

AFFA representative: Mammadali Mammadov

Tovuz city stadium

17:00. "Neftchi" - "Zira"

Judges: Inqilab Mammadov, Kamran Bayramov, Rahil Ramazanov, Javid Jalilov

Judge-inspector: Barish Shimshek

AFFA representative: Eldeniz Musayev

"Neftchi Arena"