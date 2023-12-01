2 December 2023
The referees of the game "Neftchi" - "Zira" have been announced

Azerbaijan football
News
1 December 2023 18:56
The referees of the game "Neftchi" - "Zira" have been announced

The fixtures of the 15th round in the Azerbaijan Premier League have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the "Neftchi" - "Zira" match, considered one of the main games of the tour, was entrusted to Inqilab Mammadov.

In the match between "Qarabag" and "Gabala" Tural Gurbanov will be the main whistler.

December 2 (Saturday)
16:00. "Araz-Nakhchivan" - "Sabail"
Judges: Ravan Hamzazade, Elshad Abdullayev, Rahman Imami, Kamran Aliyev
Judge-inspector: Imankhan Sultani
AFFA representative: Namig Aliyev
"Dalga Arena"

18:30. "Turan Tovuz" - "Sumgayit"
Referees: Elchin Masiyev, Parvin Talibov, Asiman Azizli, Emin Aliyev
Referee-inspector: Munis Abdullayev /
AFFA representative: Yavar Rahimov
Tovuz city stadium

December 3 (Sunday)
15:00. "Kapaz" - "Sabah"
Judges: Rauf Jabarov, Namig Huseynov, Muslim Aliyev, Ali Aliyev
Judge-inspector: Feyzulla Feyzullayev
AFFA representative: Mammadali Mammadov
Tovuz city stadium

17:00. "Neftchi" - "Zira"
Judges: Inqilab Mammadov, Kamran Bayramov, Rahil Ramazanov, Javid Jalilov
Judge-inspector: Barish Shimshek
AFFA representative: Eldeniz Musayev
"Neftchi Arena"

December 4 (Monday)
19:30. "Qarabag" - "Gabala"
Referees: Tural Gurbanov, Jamil Guliyev, Zohrab Abbasov, Rashad Ahmadov
Referee-inspector: Omer Pashayev
AFFA representative: Elgiz Abbasov
Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium

