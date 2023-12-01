Siyasat Askerov: "We are aiming 3 points, not a draw"

"The match against Cyprus is very important. Although we are in the first place in the group, they also have a chance to rise to the top."

Siyasat Askerov, the head coach of Azerbaijan's women's national team, told the Idman.biz website today while evaluating the match against Cyprus in the UEFA Nations League.

He said that the main advantage of the opponent will be that he will play the match at home: "We understand the responsibility of the match well. We are aiming 3 points, not a draw. Our other goal is to finish this group unbeaten."

According to him, there are some losses in the team. Vusala Hajiyeva, Nazlijan Parlak will miss the game due to injury. Jala Masimova was punished with a yellow card.

According to Askerov, despite these losses, they will play well: "The mood in the team is very good. The focus on the game is high. I think we will be able to write history."

It should be noted that the Cyprus-Azerbaijan match will start today at 21:00.

