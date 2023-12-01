Bahram Bagirzada: it was asked me which club do you support? - I declare that...

"Recently, I have been asked which club do you support. I answer that I am a fan of Gurban Gurbanov".

Honored artist of Azerbaijan Bahram Bagirzada told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the match "Molde" - "Qarabag" in the fifth round of the European League. Bagirzada said that the champion of Azerbaijan won a golden point by drawing 2:2 in Norway: "My football philosophy is very close to that of Gurban Gurbanov. He is a brave person and a true son of Azerbaijan. That's why I look at all his works. Yesterday, Gurbanov's team playd hard. The match against "Molde" ended in a draw, which gave us a great chance to continue in the European League. I think that we will win the next match against "Hacken" and pass the stage. As always, "Qarabag" will be able to please its fans this time. We are a winning nation and we deserve victory too."

It should be noted that "Bayer" has won each of the 5 games in Group H and has 15 points. "Qarabag" is second in the tournament table with 7 points, "Molde" is third with the same number of points. "Hacken" lost all their matches.

