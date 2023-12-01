Gurban Gurbanov: "Scoring a goal in the end in this kind of games gives both motivation and confidence"

"If we looked at the progress of the game, we could see that it was a very successful result. I expected better."

According to Idman.biz, this was said by Gurban Gurbanov, the head coach of "Qarabag", after the "Molde" game of the 5th round of the UEFA Europa League.

The 51-year-old experienced specialist assessed the match that ended with a score of 2:2. He said that they won an extremely important point in Norway: "I thought that we would not have so much difficulty, we would adapt to the field faster, but the players could not adapt to the weather conditions and the artificial field. We have already said that this was a match where we would have to endure difficulties. Thankfully, the players managed to do it. It was a very important point. We have one game left. We will try to prepare for the game in Baku under better conditions. This 1 point was very useful for us."

According to Gurbanov, despite the result, one should not be complacent: "We should be more careful and willing in the match in Baku. I thank my players for not losing faith in spite of all the difficulties. We were preparing for replacements. It's just some of them were unexpected. However, it is necessary to appreciate the opposing team as well. It is a very high-quality team. Of course, they have adapted their system so simply that everyone knows what to do. In many episodes, we were careful and prevented. Those who entered the field without substitution did not show themselves in a bad way. It's true, it's a bit out of balance. But they became more willing and aggressive."

The head coach also touched on the productive use of the last minutes: "Goals conceded and scored in the last minutes are a means for the team's growth. İn this kind of games, scoring a goal in the end gives both motivation and confidence. The ball we dropped in the last minutes of the match against "Bayer" had a great impact on the players. If we have the chance, we will make the most of it. If we can do that in the last match, we have to play more carefully, actively and coolly. We are happy that we secured a place in the playoffs of the European Cups. Today there was a slight deficiency in the middle lane. Both Marko Jankovic and Patrick Andrade were tired. Richard Almeida was on the bench, but the absence of Julio Romao and the unexpected substitution of Juninho ruined our plans. We are always looking for good players. I would like to transfer 2 players in the winter. The fact that we have more healthy players makes our job easier."

Gurbanov also expressed his opinion about Bahlul Mustafazada's goal in the 90th + 5th minute and the match against "Hacken" in the last round: "There were games in Baku where both our central defenders took risks. At the moment of the match, Bahlul Mustafazada went forward and remained on the front line even after the corner kick. I even told him to come back. We should try to be cool and resourceful in the last meeting. "Hacken" lost all their games in the group. They will come to Baku very willingly. We have to be ready for it. If we are too eager, it can hinder us. We will try to prepare calmly for that meeting. I've had more exciting and more intense games. "Today, there was not so much excitement, I was relaxed."

Idman.biz