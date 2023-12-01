Draw between Norway and Qarabag: a "cold shower" after 90+5...

"Molde, which made a comeback during the game, could not protect it, despite having a very good opportunity to continue its path in the Europa League."

Idman.biz reports that Jesper Mathisen, a football expert of Norway's "TV 2" channel, said this while interpreting on the "Molde" - "Qarabag" game of the 5th round of the Europa League.

Talking about the goals scored by Christian Eriksen in the 82nd and 87th minutes, Mathisen highlighted the comeback of "Molde" in the game. He said that the representative of Norway gave the opportunity to the Azerbaijani champion: "Although the team was behind with the score of 0:1, it made a comeback and went ahead with the score of 2:1, but in the extra time, "Qarabag" equalized the score. It was a "cold shower" after 90+5. Molde's progress chance in the continent's second-tier club tournament now looks extremely low. The advancing of our club to the next stage depends on the home game of "Qarabag" against "Hacken" in the last round, as well as the match with "Bayer".

Evaluating the result of the match as a successful ending for "Qarabag", the commentator added that "Molde" has not completely lost the chance to advance in the Europa League: "In any case, "Molde" secured the third place and qualified for the playoffs in the Conference League."

It should be noted that "Bayer" has won each of the 5 games in Group H and has 15 points. "Qarabag" is second in the tournament table with 7 points, "Molde" is third with the same number of points. "Hacken" lost all their matches.

Idman.biz