Christian Velinovski, who broke his leg, will be operated - PHOTO

"Sumgayit" football player Christian Velinovski's leg was broken in the second qualifying round of the Azerbaijan Cup.

According to Idman.biz, after the examination, Velinovski was informed that he will be operated today.

Christian left the field with a serious injury in the 23rd minute of the "Lerik" - "Sumgayit" match. The coach and football team of the team visited their colleagues in the hospital right after the game with "Lerik". How long the player will be out of the field will be known exactly after the operation.

It should be noted that "Sumgayit" won with the score of 6:0.

Idman.biz