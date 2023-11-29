"Lerik" player broke Christian Velinovski's leg - VIDEO

An unpleasant incident occurred in the second qualifying round of the Azerbaijan Cup.

Idman.biz reports that "Sumgayit" football player Christian Velinovski's leg is broken.

This was caused by the rude action of the "Lerik" player. Ruhid Aghazade broke the opponent's football player's leg by being careless during the sliding trick. The incident occurred in the 22nd minute of the match. Due to this action, the referee directly gave Ruhi a red card.

It should be noted that "Sumgayit" wins with a score of 2:0 after the first half.

Idman.biz