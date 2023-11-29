29 November 2023
EN

Adil Shukurov: "We haven't been able to fully achieve what we wanted yet"

Azerbaijan football
News
29 November 2023 17:45
Adil Shukurov: "We haven't been able to fully achieve what we wanted yet"

"It was a very difficult game. First of all, we are very thankful that we won this stage."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of "Kapaz" Adil Shukurov after the match against "Baku Sporting" in the second qualifying round of the Azerbaijan Cup.

He appreciated their advancement to the 1/8 finals with the 2 goals they scored in extra time. According to Shukurov, they need time to show the game they want: "I am grateful to all our fans, they supported us until the end. They don't leave us alone. They are always with us. We watched the game go into overtime. We had goal episodes. The team tried to play better. We have not yet achieved what we wanted. It takes time. We are working hard, we have a challenging game with "Sabah" ahead. The children have recovered by that time, they can go out to the game easily."

It should be noted that the representative of Ganja will face "Sabah", who will start the fight in the 1/8 finals.

Idman.biz

Related news

The president of "Iravan" was disqualified
15:03
Azerbaijan football

The president of "Iravan" was disqualified

The Disciplinary Committee of AFFA decided on this
"Gabala" head coach: " We can defeat Olympiacos" and we can even qualify"
14:19
Azerbaijan football

"Gabala" head coach: " We can defeat Olympiacos" and we can even qualify"

"We did not come to Greece to lose"
Sabail's 1 goal away from the record
14:17
Azerbaijan football

Sabail's 1 goal away from the record

That record difference on November 24, 2016 is one ball short of being repeated
Arif Asadov: "I am sorry that De Biasi is leaving, but I can continue what he started" - INTERVIEW
14:15
Azerbaijan football

Arif Asadov: "I am sorry that De Biasi is leaving, but I can continue what he started" - INTERVIEW

The interview of Arif Asadov, coach of the Azerbaijan national football team, to Idman.biz website

"Gabala" is looking for a surprise
12:20
Azerbaijan football

"Gabala" is looking for a surprise

the champion of Azerbaijan will be a guest of "Olympiacos" in Greece
Haji Aliyev: "We must not let the chance slip away, we have to leave the group in the game with "Molde""
12:01
Azerbaijan football

Haji Aliyev: "We must not let the chance slip away, we have to leave the group in the game with "Molde""

"Qarabag" has already proven itself in the European Cups. Also, our team is always ready for games"

Most read

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 21:18
Azerbaijan football

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."
Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO
26 November 20:22
Athletics

Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev threw away the stone of celibacy
Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO
27 November 11:49
World football

Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO

He has more time to enjoy his family
“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game
27 November 14:43
World football

“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game

It should be noted that the match will take place at Allianz Arena