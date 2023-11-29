Adil Shukurov: "We haven't been able to fully achieve what we wanted yet"

"It was a very difficult game. First of all, we are very thankful that we won this stage."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of "Kapaz" Adil Shukurov after the match against "Baku Sporting" in the second qualifying round of the Azerbaijan Cup.

He appreciated their advancement to the 1/8 finals with the 2 goals they scored in extra time. According to Shukurov, they need time to show the game they want: "I am grateful to all our fans, they supported us until the end. They don't leave us alone. They are always with us. We watched the game go into overtime. We had goal episodes. The team tried to play better. We have not yet achieved what we wanted. It takes time. We are working hard, we have a challenging game with "Sabah" ahead. The children have recovered by that time, they can go out to the game easily."

It should be noted that the representative of Ganja will face "Sabah", who will start the fight in the 1/8 finals.

Idman.biz