"Gabala" head coach: " We can defeat Olympiacos" and we can even qualify"

"We did not come to Greece to lose"

"Gabala" U-19 team head coach Famil Khalilov told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the return match with "Olympiacos" in the UEFA Youth League. Khalilov said that it is difficult to overcome the 0:3 defeat in the first match, but it is not impossible: "Today we have to take risks and our players understand it well. However, they also believe that this opponent can be defeated, we can even qualify. We will do our best."

It should be noted that the match between "Olympiacos" and "Gabala" of the II round of the UEFA Youth League will start at 19:00.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz