Sabail's 1 goal away from the record

"Sabail" defeated "Shafa" with a score of 7:0 in the second Azerbaijan Cup qualifying 2023/24 season.

Idman.biz reports that this is also the repetition of the biggest away victory in the history of Sahin Diniyev's team, taking into account all tournaments.

In the 2016/17 season, Baku club played in the I division and won on the opponent's field with a difference of 7 goals.

On February 22, 2017, "Sabail" prevailed with 7 unanswered goals in the away match against "Goyazan". Repeating that record after 6 years and 9 months - 2470 days, the representative of the capital city celebrated one of the three biggest victories in its history.

The biggest victory in the history of "Sabail" was recorded in the I division. The capital club defeated "Bakılı" with a score of 11:3. That record difference on November 24, 2016 is one ball short of being repeated.

Idman.biz