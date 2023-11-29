29 November 2023
EN

Sabail's 1 goal away from the record

Azerbaijan football
News
29 November 2023 14:17
Sabail's 1 goal away from the record

"Sabail" defeated "Shafa" with a score of 7:0 in the second Azerbaijan Cup qualifying 2023/24 season.

Idman.biz reports that this is also the repetition of the biggest away victory in the history of Sahin Diniyev's team, taking into account all tournaments.

In the 2016/17 season, Baku club played in the I division and won on the opponent's field with a difference of 7 goals.

On February 22, 2017, "Sabail" prevailed with 7 unanswered goals in the away match against "Goyazan". Repeating that record after 6 years and 9 months - 2470 days, the representative of the capital city celebrated one of the three biggest victories in its history.

The biggest victory in the history of "Sabail" was recorded in the I division. The capital club defeated "Bakılı" with a score of 11:3. That record difference on November 24, 2016 is one ball short of being repeated.

Idman.biz

Related news

Adil Shukurov: "We haven't been able to fully achieve what we wanted yet"
17:45
Azerbaijan football

Adil Shukurov: "We haven't been able to fully achieve what we wanted yet"

"It was a very difficult game. First of all, we are very thankful that we won this stage"

The president of "Iravan" was disqualified
15:03
Azerbaijan football

The president of "Iravan" was disqualified

The Disciplinary Committee of AFFA decided on this
"Gabala" head coach: " We can defeat Olympiacos" and we can even qualify"
14:19
Azerbaijan football

"Gabala" head coach: " We can defeat Olympiacos" and we can even qualify"

"We did not come to Greece to lose"
Arif Asadov: "I am sorry that De Biasi is leaving, but I can continue what he started" - INTERVIEW
14:15
Azerbaijan football

Arif Asadov: "I am sorry that De Biasi is leaving, but I can continue what he started" - INTERVIEW

The interview of Arif Asadov, coach of the Azerbaijan national football team, to Idman.biz website

"Gabala" is looking for a surprise
12:20
Azerbaijan football

"Gabala" is looking for a surprise

the champion of Azerbaijan will be a guest of "Olympiacos" in Greece
Haji Aliyev: "We must not let the chance slip away, we have to leave the group in the game with "Molde""
12:01
Azerbaijan football

Haji Aliyev: "We must not let the chance slip away, we have to leave the group in the game with "Molde""

"Qarabag" has already proven itself in the European Cups. Also, our team is always ready for games"

Most read

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 21:18
Azerbaijan football

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."
Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO
26 November 20:22
Athletics

Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev threw away the stone of celibacy
Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO
27 November 11:49
World football

Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO

He has more time to enjoy his family
“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game
27 November 14:43
World football

“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game

It should be noted that the match will take place at Allianz Arena