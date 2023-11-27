The 200th game of Sabah’s player

"Sabah" player Namik Alaskarov played his 200th game in the Azerbaijan championships.

Idman.biz reports that his anniversary coincided with the XIV round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The 28-year-old midfielder started the home match against "Qarabag". He scored 38 goals in 200 matches.

Namik made his debut in the Premier League in the 2011/12 season with "Baku". The midfielder scored 19 (2 goals) in the capital's club of the same name, 25 (1 goal) in "Qarabag", 15 (3 goals) in "Kapaz", 105 (29 goals) in "Neftchi", 36 (3 goals) in "Sabah". participated.

It should be noted that Alaskarov is the 148th player in the history of Azerbaijan championships who played 200 or more matches.

Idman.biz