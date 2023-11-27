RECORD of the last 5 seasons in the Azerbaijan Championship

The 3rd hat-trick of the season was scored in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports with reference to PFL that "Gabala" player Bilel Aouacheria scored three goals in the home game against "Turan Tovuz".

In this match, the hosts won with a score of 4:0. Until Bilel, Yassin Benzia from "Qarabag" and Davit Volkovi from "Sabah" were the authors of hat-tricks. With this, the record of the last 5 seasons in the Premier League was recorded.

The last time 3 hat-tricks in one championship happened in the 2018/19 season. At that time, Mahir Emreli showed such productivity in two matches and Dani Quintana in one match.

It should be noted that the absolute record of the national championships in the number of hat-tricks was achieved in 1992. During that time, one player scored three goals 22 times.

Idman.biz