Bundesliga's youngest captain has now scored the most amount of goals in a player's first 15 matches for Real!

Idman.biz reports with referring to Bundesliga’s official website that no player has ever scored more goals for Real Madrid in their first 15 matches.

Here are the top-3 players with the most goal scoring in their 15 maches:

1. Bellingham (14)

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (13)

3. Di Stéfano (13)

