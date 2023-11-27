The series of "Sabail" is upset

In the first 13 games of the season in the Azerbaijan Premier League, the team of Shahin Diniyev did not scored a goal to "Kapaz".

Idman.biz reports that the match of the XIV round ended with a clean sheet.

The Baku team scored 22 goals in the previous 13 matches. The capital club repeated the record of the last 23 seasons in the number of games with goals at the beginning of the season.

"Neftchi" 2018/19, "Zira" 2021/22, "Qarabag" did not leave the first 13 matches without scoring in the 2022/23 season.

In the 31-year history of the national championships, only two teams have had a longer streak.

"Kapaz" in 1993/94 and "Neftchi" in 2000/01 seasons scored 14 games in a row.

"Sabail", which shared the 3rd result in history, stood one step away from this record.

Idman.biz