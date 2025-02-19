Former Azerbaijan national team captain Aysun Seydiyeva retires at 28

"I actually wanted to continue playing, but certain unpleasant situations arose both within the team and with those in charge."

Former Azerbaijan national team footballer Aysun Seydiyeva shared this revelation on the Start program aired on CBC Sport, Idman.biz reports.

Seydiyeva officially confirmed her retirement, saying: "I had previously announced my decision to end my career, but later changed my mind based on advice from certain individuals. Before the training camp in Sochi, I was already considering leaving the national team, which made me reluctant to join the camp. I discussed this with the head coach, who assured me that everything would be fine and that they believed in me. However, since I had already made up my mind to retire, the atmosphere there no longer felt right for me."

The former captain also revealed that she has parted ways with Neftchi: "It's been three months since I left both the national team and the club. Now, I just do personal fitness training. Whenever I miss football, I play with the neighborhood kids."

The 28-year-old Seydiyeva was a champion of Azerbaijan and the top scorer in the Premier League. She also played as a foreign professional in Turkiye, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

