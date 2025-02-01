1 February 2025
EN

Qarabag’s tough opponents and unlucky draw in Europa League

Azerbaijan football
News
1 February 2025 09:00
34
Qarabag’s tough opponents and unlucky draw in Europa League

The league phase of the UEFA Europa League has concluded, and the results highlight the challenging path faced by Azerbaijan’s champion, Qarabag.

Idman.biz reports that the draw was far from favorable for Qarabag, as most of its opponents proved to be formidable contenders. Out of the eight teams the Azerbaijani side faced, three have directly advanced to the Round of 16: Tottenham, Lyon, and Olympiacos. This underscores the fierce competition Qarabag endured throughout the tournament.

Additionally, three more of Qarabag’s opponents—Bodø/Glimt, FCSB, and Ajax—have reached the playoffs. Notably, FCSB and Bodø/Glimt narrowly missed a direct spot in the Round of 16. FCSB’s 0-2 defeat to Manchester United meant that even a draw would have been enough for qualification. Meanwhile, Bodø/Glimt’s 1-1 draw with Nice, one of the group’s weaker sides, cost them direct progression. Both teams finished level on points with Rangers but fell short due to tie-breaker criteria.

Bodø/Glimt, in particular, suffered at the hands of the group’s underdogs, collecting just one point from the bottom two teams. Ironically, their fate could have been different if they had avoided defeat at home against Qarabag. Even a single point from that match would have secured their spot in the Round of 16. That 1-0 victory for Qarabag ultimately became a major stumbling block for the Norwegian side.

Interestingly, six of the 12 strongest teams in the tournament were Qarabağ’s opponents, reinforcing the difficulty of their journey. Among their rivals, only Malmö and Elfsborg failed to advance, with their only notable achievement being their victories against Qarabag.

In total, Qarabag’s eight group-stage rivals accumulated 101 points in 64 matches, further proving the level of competition they faced in the tournament.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mingachevir moved to Zagatala
13:07
Football

Mingachevir moved to Zagatala

The club is currently in the last - 10th place in the I League
Qarabag dropped in UEFA ranking
12:23
Football

Qarabag dropped in UEFA ranking

UEFA ranking of clubs has been announced
Two contracts in Zira
11:16
Football

Two contracts in Zira

Both players will play for Baku representative for two more years
Scored 2 goals against Qarabag and entered the list of world top scorers
10:00
Football

Scored 2 goals against Qarabag and entered the list of world top scorers

The footballers who scored the most goals in international matches in 2025 have been determined

Bakhtiyar Musayev expresses regret over Qarabag's performance
31 January 17:55
Football

Bakhtiyar Musayev expresses regret over Qarabag's performance

"Qarabag's results this season have been disappointing"

Sumgayit FC part ways with two players
31 January 17:28
Football

Sumgayit FC part ways with two players

Their contracts have been mutually terminated by agreement

Most read

Record-Breaking Champions League Night: 64 Goals on January 29th
30 January 12:39
Football

Record-Breaking Champions League Night: 64 Goals on January 29th

Lille's Historic Victory, Feyenoord's Unwanted Record, and More Key Stats from the Group Stage's Round 8

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown
30 January 15:47
Football

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown

Will Qarabag’s stats finally reflect their potential in their Europa League clash against Olympiacos? A closer look at the numbers

Olympiacos vs. Qarabag: Who is the favorite?
30 January 12:08
Football

Olympiacos vs. Qarabag: Who is the favorite?

The remaining 4% anticipate a draw in Piraeus

Galatasaray face Ajax, Besiktas take on Twente in Europa League showdowns
30 January 11:53
Football

Galatasaray face Ajax, Besiktas take on Twente in Europa League showdowns

As the Europa League group stage concludes today, the stage is set for thrilling matchups, with Turkish clubs playing away against top European teams