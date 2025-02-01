Qarabag’s tough opponents and unlucky draw in Europa League

The league phase of the UEFA Europa League has concluded, and the results highlight the challenging path faced by Azerbaijan’s champion, Qarabag.

Idman.biz reports that the draw was far from favorable for Qarabag, as most of its opponents proved to be formidable contenders. Out of the eight teams the Azerbaijani side faced, three have directly advanced to the Round of 16: Tottenham, Lyon, and Olympiacos. This underscores the fierce competition Qarabag endured throughout the tournament.

Additionally, three more of Qarabag’s opponents—Bodø/Glimt, FCSB, and Ajax—have reached the playoffs. Notably, FCSB and Bodø/Glimt narrowly missed a direct spot in the Round of 16. FCSB’s 0-2 defeat to Manchester United meant that even a draw would have been enough for qualification. Meanwhile, Bodø/Glimt’s 1-1 draw with Nice, one of the group’s weaker sides, cost them direct progression. Both teams finished level on points with Rangers but fell short due to tie-breaker criteria.

Bodø/Glimt, in particular, suffered at the hands of the group’s underdogs, collecting just one point from the bottom two teams. Ironically, their fate could have been different if they had avoided defeat at home against Qarabag. Even a single point from that match would have secured their spot in the Round of 16. That 1-0 victory for Qarabag ultimately became a major stumbling block for the Norwegian side.

Interestingly, six of the 12 strongest teams in the tournament were Qarabağ’s opponents, reinforcing the difficulty of their journey. Among their rivals, only Malmö and Elfsborg failed to advance, with their only notable achievement being their victories against Qarabag.

In total, Qarabag’s eight group-stage rivals accumulated 101 points in 64 matches, further proving the level of competition they faced in the tournament.

