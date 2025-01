Sumgayit FC has secured a new signing to bolster the squad.

Idman.biz reports that the club’s press service has officially announced the transfer of Ronaldo Vásquez.

The 25-year-old forward joins Sumgayit from Bolivian side Guabirá.

The Dominican striker has made 110 career appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing 7 assists.

Idman.biz