Changes have been made to the Azerbaijan U18 national football team roster.

Idman.biz reports that Murad Mammadov (Neftchi) and Shahismayil Jafarli (Qarabag) were unable to join the training camp starting today due to injuries.

In their place, Ibrahim Babayev (Zirə) and Isa Huseynov (Shamakhi) have been called up to the squad.

The U18 team will continue their training camp in Gabala until December 1st.

