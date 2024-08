Kepez parted ways with its head coach Adil Shukurov.

According to the information provided by the club to Idman.biz, due to unsatisfactory results, the specialist's contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

The representative of Ganja will announce its new head coach in the coming days.

Shukurov, who coached Kepez since November 2023, led the Ganja club to 29 games. 8 wins, 5 draws and 16 losses were recorded in these matches.

Idman.biz