Switzerland and Austria advanced, Azerbaijan's position has not changed - UEFA rating

There have been changes in the UEFA ranking of countries.

It was caused by the results of the first day of the second leg of the play-offs of the European Cup, Idman.biz reports.

After the matches in the Champions League, the score and position of some countries have changed. Austria and Switzerland have made progress. Azerbaijan's place in the list has not changed.

Azerbaijan has 18,875 points. Azerbaijan ranks 26th in Europe.

The current season's earnings are 2,125. Zire got 1,000, Qarabag 0,750, Sabah 0,250, and Sumgait 0,125 points for the country rating.

The table is headed by England - 89,303 points.

Idman.biz