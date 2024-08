The champion of Azerbaijan has made a new transfer.

Qarabag signed a contract with Emmanuel Addai, Idman.biz reports.

The contract with the attacking midfielder is for two years. Addai transferred from Spanish club Alcorcon to Qarabag. He protected the honor of this team in 2022-24. Until then, Emmanuel played in the Bobigni club in France (2021-2022).

Idman.biz