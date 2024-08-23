23 August 2024
Zire lost, Azerbaijan's position has not changed - UEFA rating

Azerbaijan football
News
23 August 2024 10:28
35
There have been changes in the UEFA ranking of countries.

It was caused by the results of the last day of the first games of the play-off stage of the European Cup, Idman.biz reports.

After the matches in the Europa League and the Conference League, the score and position of some countries have changed. Although Zire lost to Omonia in Cyprus with a score of 0:6, Azerbaijan's place in the list remained unchanged.

Azerbaijan has 18,875 points. Azerbaijan ranks 26th in Europe.

The current season's earnings are 2,125. Zire got 1,000, Qarabag 0,750, Sabah 0,250, and Sumgait 0,125 points for the country rating.

The table is headed by England - 89,303 points.

Idman.biz

