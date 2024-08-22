22 August 2024
The position of Azerbaijan in the UEFA ranking has been revealed

22 August 2024 09:58
The position of Azerbaijan in the UEFA ranking has been revealed

There have been changes in the UEFA ranking of countries.

It was caused by the results of the second day of the play-offs of the European Cup, Idman.biz reports.

After the matches in the Champions League and Conference League, some countries' scores have changed. Azerbaijan's position has remained unchanged.

Azerbaijan has 18,875 points. Azerbaijan ranks 26th in Europe.

The current season's earnings are 2,125. Zire got 1,000, Qarabag 0,750, Sabah 0,250, and Sumgait 0,125 points for the country rating.

The table is headed by England - 89,160 points.

