Neftchi strengthens its team with a new player.

It information was announced by the media coordinator of the club, Rustam Afsarli, Idman.biz reports.

He said that the new transfer can be announced tomorrow. The new player, who is already in Baku, is undergoing a medical examination.

The officer did not reveal the name of that player. The club official said that the new transfer is a left wing defender.

