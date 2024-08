Another player has joined the Gabala team.

According to the information provided by the club to Idman.biz, a 2-year contract was signed with Domi Jaures Massoumo, the midfielder of the Congolese national team.

The 21-year-old football player has played for Otoho d'Oyo and Diables Noirs in his homeland. In his club career, he was a national champion twice and won a silver award once.

Domi, who has been called up to the Congolese national team since 2023, has played 3 matches .

