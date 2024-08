Qarabag will play its next game in the Champions League.

Gurban Gurbanov's team will play their first match in the playoffs, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representative will be a guest of Croatian Dinamo in Zagreb. The match will be held at Maksimir stadium.

The return match between the teams will be held on August 28.

Champions League

Playoff stage

First match

August 20

23:00. Dinamo (Zagreb, Croatia) - Qarabag

Referee: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)

Zagreb. Maksimir stadium

Idman.biz