The head referee of the match between Zire and Omonia of the Conference League playoff stage has been announced.

Latvian representative will manage the match to be held within the return games, Idman.biz reports.

Vitaliys Spasyonnikovs will be the chief judge of the match on August 29. Andreys Glukhovs will act as VAR, Yevgeniys Keziks as AVAR.

The match to be held at Liv Bona Dea Arena will start at 20:00.

Idman.biz