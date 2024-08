FIFA referee Aliyar Agayev has received another appointment.

He will be the head referee of the match between RFS (Latvia) and APOEL (Cyprus), which will be held within the framework of the first game of the play-off stage of the Europa League, Idman.biz reports.

He will be assisted by Zeynal Zeynalov and Akif Amirali. Ingilab Mammadov will perform the function of the fourth judge.

The match between RFS and APOEL will be held on August 22 at the LNK Sporta Parks stadium in Riga.

Idman.biz