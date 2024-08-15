Azerbaijan has maintained its position - UEFA rating

There have been changes in the UEFA ranking of countries.

It was caused by the results of the second day of the return games of the III qualification stage of the European Cup, Idman.biz reports.

The matches taking place in the European League and the Conference League did not affect the position of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan current score is 18,750. Azerbaijan is currently the 25th in Europe.

Current season earnings are 2,000. Zire got 0.875, Qarabag 0.750, Sabah 0.250, and Sumgait 0.125 points for the country rating.

The table is headed by England - 89,160 points.

Idman.biz