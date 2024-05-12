12 May 2024
EN

Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games, Vikings - MYC Tigers draw - PHOTO

Azerbaijan football
News
12 May 2024 20:45
Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games, Vikings - MYC Tigers draw - PHOTO

The first matches of the quarter-final stage were held in the Vur Cup 2 U-19 mini-football league organized by AFFA and AMF.

Idman.biz reports that the matches that took place were distinguished by their productivity.

27 goals were scored in 4 matches, a draw was recorded in 1. The teams will play the second match of the quarter-final stage on May 19.

On April 6, the final of the Vur Cup dedicated to the promotion of healthy life and fighting against bad habits will be played on June 9. The creator and founder of the competition is Altay Adigozalov-Mustafayev, a young football fan. The organizer of the tournament is the Caspian Integration Systems company.

It should be noted that in the competition, which started with the participation of 32 teams, the first 2 teams from each group advanced to the quarter-finals.

Vur Cup 2

Quarter-finals, first games

Vikings - MYC Tigers - 2:2

Landau Lions - Elitar - 3:5

Glodemia - 134 Warmers - 8:1

Ada Black Rose - Roof Academy - 4:2

Idman.biz

Related news

Sheydayev's head coach was dismissed
17:00
Football

Sheydayev's head coach was dismissed

Azerbaijani football player Ramil Sheydayev was left without a head coach

Azerbaijan national team will play Georgia
16:35
Football

Azerbaijan national team will play Georgia

İt was announced by the press service of AFFA
Mahir won the title of Croatian champion
15:34
Football

Mahir won the title of Croatian champion

Mahir Emreli, a football player of the Azerbaijan national team, became the champion of Croatia
31st in Europe - Qarabag
13:56
Football

31st in Europe - Qarabag

The positions of the Azerbaijani teams in the ranking list of world clubs in Europe have been revealed
The 6th possible opponent of Qarabag: in the Champions League
12:42
Football

The 6th possible opponent of Qarabag: in the Champions League

Another possible opponent of Qarabag in the first qualifying round of the Champions League has been determined
Qarabag beat Boka Juniors
11:01
Football

Qarabag beat Boka Juniors

The list in the world's best teams published

Most read

Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football
10 May 10:35
Football

Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football

Bayer signed a new record
World Club of April 2024
10 May 09:34
Football

World Club of April 2024

IFFHS has determined the 5 teams with the most points in April
Paris Road: Only Maria Stadnik - UPDATED
10 May 16:34
Wrestling

Paris Road: Only Maria Stadnik - UPDATED

The World Olympic Qualifying Tournament for wrestling held in Istanbul, Turkiye continues.
Maria Stadnik in Paris-2024!
11 May 23:46
Wrestling

Maria Stadnik in Paris-2024!

Maria Stadnik qualified for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games