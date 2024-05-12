Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games, Vikings - MYC Tigers draw - PHOTO

The first matches of the quarter-final stage were held in the Vur Cup 2 U-19 mini-football league organized by AFFA and AMF.

Idman.biz reports that the matches that took place were distinguished by their productivity.

27 goals were scored in 4 matches, a draw was recorded in 1. The teams will play the second match of the quarter-final stage on May 19.

On April 6, the final of the Vur Cup dedicated to the promotion of healthy life and fighting against bad habits will be played on June 9. The creator and founder of the competition is Altay Adigozalov-Mustafayev, a young football fan. The organizer of the tournament is the Caspian Integration Systems company.

It should be noted that in the competition, which started with the participation of 32 teams, the first 2 teams from each group advanced to the quarter-finals.

Vur Cup 2

Quarter-finals, first games

Vikings - MYC Tigers - 2:2

Landau Lions - Elitar - 3:5

Glodemia - 134 Warmers - 8:1

Ada Black Rose - Roof Academy - 4:2

Idman.biz