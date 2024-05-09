10 May 2024
Farid Gayibov: "Yesterday's excitement in the Champions League was here today" - VIDEO

9 May 2024 19:59
Farid Gayibov: "Yesterday's excitement in the Champions League was here today" - VIDEO

"Enough teams participated in the 2nd mini-football tournament dedicated to the memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev among state institutions."

Idman.biz reports that the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said this in his statement to journalists after the awarding ceremony of the 3rd mini-football tournament among state institutions dedicated to the dear memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The minister thanked all state institutions for participating in the competition: "Games were held throughout the year, and today we witnessed the final. The team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is in the final for the second time. We witnessed a very tense and competitive final. It was interesting. Yesterday's excitement in Champions League was here today, I congratulate each of the winners".

According to Gayibov, almost all state institutions participated in this tournament: "However, there are certain proposals regarding the competition. During the meetings we hold with each ministry, we discuss this tournament and make decisions together. There is so much interest in the competition today, this means everyone is satisfied. We are grateful to all institutions for such active participation. Also, the heads of state institutions always support the participants."

It should be noted that the winner of the 11th mini-football tournament in which 52 state institutions participated was the team of the Ministry of Justice.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

