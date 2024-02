Sumgayit will sign a new player.

Idman.biz reports that Sumgayit will sign a contract with Jordan Rezabala.

The last club of the 24-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder was Aukas. Until then, Jordan has played for Independente, Olmedo, Manta, Guayaquil, Tijuana and Dorados in Mexico.

It should be noted that the football player, whose full name is Jordan Lenin Rezabala Anzules, played in the U-17, U-20 and U-23 teams of Ecuador.

Idman.biz