Former national player: 1 draw, 2 wins - VIDEO

Former football player Aslan Karimov announced which teams the Azerbaijan national team can get points from in the new season of the UEFA Nations' League.

The 51-year-old specialist, who is a guest of the Idman Bizde program, said that the national team, which is currently without a head coach, can score 7 points.

According to him, the team that will compete against Estonia, Sweden and Slovakia in the C division will at best draw 1 and win 2: "I don't think we will score points in the matches against Sweden. I think we will score 1 point in the matches against Slovakia, and 6 points against Estonia."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will play its first match in the UEFA Nations' League against Sweden on September 5 in Baku.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz