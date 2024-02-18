18 February 2024
EN

Former national player: 1 draw, 2 wins - VIDEO

Azerbaijan football
Interview
18 February 2024 11:48
Former national player: 1 draw, 2 wins - VIDEO

Former football player Aslan Karimov announced which teams the Azerbaijan national team can get points from in the new season of the UEFA Nations' League.

The 51-year-old specialist, who is a guest of the Idman Bizde program, said that the national team, which is currently without a head coach, can score 7 points.

According to him, the team that will compete against Estonia, Sweden and Slovakia in the C division will at best draw 1 and win 2: "I don't think we will score points in the matches against Sweden. I think we will score 1 point in the matches against Slovakia, and 6 points against Estonia."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will play its first match in the UEFA Nations' League against Sweden on September 5 in Baku.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani football player in the 70th Lodz derby
14:38
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijani football player in the 70th Lodz derby

Azerbaijani football player Rahil Mammadov will participate in his first derby in Poland
Qarabag scored 4 goals
09:51
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag scored 4 goals

The new ranking table of Europe's top teams has been announced
Ramil was replaced, his team lost
09:00
Azerbaijan football

Ramil was replaced, his team lost

Azerbaijani football player Ramil Sheydayev experienced his first defeat in the 1st League of Turkiye
Azerbaijan's new record in Europe - ANALYSIS
17 February 17:31
Football

Azerbaijan's new record in Europe - ANALYSIS

Qarabag scored 27 goals in the current season
The number of tickets sold for the game Qarabag - Braga has been announced
17 February 16:47
Azerbaijan football

The number of tickets sold for the game Qarabag - Braga has been announced

Ticket sales for the match on February 22 continue
New destination in Qarabag
17 February 16:00
Azerbaijan football

New destination in Qarabag

Nail Karimov will work for the success of the football academy of Aghdam

Most read

Eldaniz Azizli: "Our current Greco-Roman team is the best in history" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO
15 February 17:19
Wrestling

Eldaniz Azizli: "Our current Greco-Roman team is the best in history" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO

He also expressed confidence that the freestyle wrestling team will live up to expectations and announced his expectations for the Olympic year
Hasrat Jafarov: "I don't go to any competition with complacency"
15 February 15:44
Wrestling

Hasrat Jafarov: "I don't go to any competition with complacency"

"I played three matches and reached the finals"
Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League
17 February 11:00
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League

It should be noted that the first victory in the Europa League took place in the 1996/97 season
Maksim Medvedev: "We should focus on the return match"
16 February 12:38
Azerbaijan football

Maksim Medvedev: "We should focus on the return match"

"Of course, it is a very good result for us"