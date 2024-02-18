Qarabag scored 4 goals

18 February 2024
The new ranking table of Europe's top teams has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the list includes 415 strongest clubs of the old continent.

Azerbaijan is represented by 4 teams in the table. Qarabag is 70th with 252 points.

The team of Gurban Gurbanov, who defeated Braga with a score of 4:2 in the first game of the play-off stage of the Europa League, added 4 points to their assets. The team maintained its position with these points (earned) with 4 goals.

Neftchi is 240th with 27 points, Sabah is 262nd with 20 points, Gabala is 376th with 5 points.

It should be noted that the list is headed by Real with 2345 points.

