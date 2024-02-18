Qarabag scored 4 goals

The new ranking table of Europe's top teams has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the list includes 415 strongest clubs of the old continent.

Azerbaijan is represented by 4 teams in the table. Qarabag is 70th with 252 points.

The team of Gurban Gurbanov, who defeated Braga with a score of 4:2 in the first game of the play-off stage of the Europa League, added 4 points to their assets. The team maintained its position with these points (earned) with 4 goals.

Neftchi is 240th with 27 points, Sabah is 262nd with 20 points, Gabala is 376th with 5 points.

It should be noted that the list is headed by Real with 2345 points.

Idman.biz