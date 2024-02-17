Zoubir, Silva, Ozobic... - 17 scorers in Europa Cups

The most productive players of the Azerbaijani clubs in the European Cups have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that 17 players have scored more than 5 goals so far.

Abdellah Zoubir leads the list of those who scored six or more goals. The French legionnaire of Qarabag has distinguished himself 13 times.

Reynaldo Silva has 11 goals, Filip Ozovic has 10 goals. The most productive Azerbaijani is Emin Mahmudov. He scored the same number of goals as Kadi Borges - 9.

1. Abdellah Zoubir - 13

2. Reynaldo Silva - 11

3. Filip Ozobich - 10

4-5. Kadi Borges - 9

Emin Mahmudov - 9

6-8. Richard Almeida 8

Rashad Sadigov - 8

Dani Quintana - 8

9-11. Rashad Sadygov - 7

Michel - 7

Afran Ismayilov - 7

12-17. Rauf Aliyev - 6

Donald Gerye - 6

Sergey Zenyov - 6

Jaime Romero - 6

Ovusu Kwabena - 6

Bachana Xhadadze - 6

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz