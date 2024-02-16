17 February 2024
Arif Asadov: "Braga was in shock, we should continue it in Baku"

16 February 2024 16:40
Arif Asadov: "Braga was in shock, we should continue it in Baku"

Azerbaijan national team coach Arif Asadov told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the game in which Qarabag won against Braga with a score of 4:2 in the UEFA Europa League playoff stage. An experienced specialist said that playing against such an opponent shows the strength and self-confidence of the Azerbaijani champion: "They surpassed the opponent in almost all components, and it was as if the Portuguese were in shock. Although all this is nice, we have a second game ahead of us. That's why we can't be complacent, it's necessary to bring the continuation of this to Baku. The representative of Aghdam applied pressure to the opponent almost throughout the game. He did not allow Braga to play comfortably. He showed a high level with counter-attacks and got a good chance as a result."

He does not consider the victory of Qarabag over Braga, which many consider strong and favorite, to be a coincidence: "Gurban Gurbanov's team proved once again that it is capable of playing well, regardless of the opponent's name and strength, even on its own field. We have witnessed them over time. From that point of view, I do not regard the victory as a coincidence. I would describe it as a victory that Qarabag deserved."

Qarabag striker Nariman Akhundzade, who wasted a real scoring chance, did not escape Asadov's eyes: "He is still young. In this type of games, he gets new chances and enters the field. Of course, this is the foreseeing of Gurban Gurbanov, who is slowly trying to win over young players. Of course, getting a chance and scoring a goal in such a game can be a feeling of pride. But he could hit. He will still have these chances, and maybe if the 5th goal was scored, Qarabag would have decided the fate of the pair by 80 percent, being 3 goals ahead."

It should be noted that the return match between Qarabag and Braga will be held on February 22 in Baku.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

