17 February 2024
The best of the Europa League: Qarabag and its players ADVANTAGE

Azerbaijan football
16 February 2024 14:20
After the first games of the Europa League playoff stage, the best players of the tournament were announced according to various indicators.

Idman.biz reports that Qarabag is ahead of everyone in four indicators.

Two of them are about the team and the others about the players.

Qarabag is ahead of everyone in regaining control of the ball. Aghdam club received the ball from the opponent 293 times. Sporting which is in the "Five" 286 times, Toulouse 284 times, Atalanta 283 times and Roma managed to do it 282 times.

Qarabag is the leader in the total number of "saves" of its goalkeepers. But here is the trinity. Ajax and Aris were also happy with 30 saves as the champions of Azerbaijan.

All the "saves" of Qarabag are on the account of Andrey Lunev. He is the joint leader with Vana, the goalkeeper of Aris. Ajax lags behind in the individual indicators of its goalkeepers.

Qarabag midfielder Julio Romao is also the first in the Europe League. The Brazilian is good at ball hawking. The South American has done it 23 times.
It should be noted that in the first game of the playoffs, Qarabag, a guest of Braga, won 4:2 in Portugal.

