Gurban Gurbanov: "Don’t let this result deceive us"

"It was a really interesting game."

"Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov told Idman.biz at the welcoming ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

He commented on the match against Portugal's Braga in the UEFA Europa League playoffs. The experienced specialist said that their 4:2 victory should not mean that everything is over: "It was very important for Qarabag to fight until the end and play properly against this opponent. Fortunately, the result was in our favor. Our victory gave great confidence to the players. Everything was very pleasant. I was especially happy for my players that they withstood the pressure of the fans and the fast game of the opponent. There is still a return game. We will try to be more careful. Do not be fooled by this conclusion. Because we have Braga in front of us. As I said before, this opponent is capable of winning any game. It has many quality players. You yourself saw that in the second penalty, the skill of the player and the quick movement with the ball solved everything."

Gurbanov said that he will make a slight change in the team in the return match against Braga in Baku: "It is our duty to dictate our game. We must not give up our tactics. However, there may be some changes in the course of the game."

It should be noted that the return match between Qarabag and Braga will be held on February 22 in Baku.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz