16 February 2024
Moutinho: "We didn't even deserve goalless draw"

16 February 2024 03:32
"I'm not talking about victory, we didn't even deserve the goalless draw. We have to show ourselves not by words, but by action."

Idman.biz reports that Braga midfielder Joao Moutinho said this after the defeat by Qarabag.

The football player of the team that lost the first match in the playoffs of the Europa League with the score of 2:4 said that it will be difficult in the return match: "When the score was 4:1, our job was more difficult. The second goal, even if it is a little, can save hope. We need more than today's game to make a comeback. "We have to do a lot. We need to do something very different to eliminate Qarabag from the competition."

It should be noted that Moutinho saved his team from a heavy defeat by accurately executing the penalty in the last minutes.

