Azerbaijan has advanced one step in the UEFA ranking.

Idman.biz reports that the victory of Qarabag over Braga caused this.

Aghdam club won 4:2 in the first match of the Europa League playoffs. With this, Azerbaijan added 0.500 points to its asset.

After this victory, the coefficient of Azerbaijan reached 19,625. Until this match, Azerbaijan, which is 28th in Europe, has equaled with Slovakia. However, in the current season, Azerbaijan, which scored more - 5,375 points, passed Slovakia and rose to the 27th place according to this indicator.

It should be noted that Slovan, the only representative of Slovakia that continues to fight, ended the day with a defeat.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz