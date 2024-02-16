16 February 2024
Carvalho: "Everything will be decided in Baku"

"We did not play properly in the defensive line. We were powerless in front of the opponent's quick attacks."

Braga player Vitor Carvalho said this, Idman.biz reports.

The midfielder expressed his opinion about the play-off round of the Europa League against Qarabag: "As a result, we conceded four goals. We know we have to work hard. If we carry this form, we have to put more effort on the pitch. We have to create a turnaround in ourselves, which requires a lot of work."
Carvalho clarified the reason for conceding three goals in 16 minutes during the second half: "After conceding the second goal, the organized game of the team fell apart. In such situations, we could not do anything in the face of counter-attacks. Now we have to think carefully. We have to do more and sort out the victories in the upcoming matches."

Vitor is of the opinion that the chance to pass the stage is not lost: "Everything will be decided in Baku. But fighting spirit, combativeness and self-sacrifice are necessary. In the first match, they were not enough. But we can change everything."

The midfielder considers the fans who whistled them to be right: "Fans expect struggle and sacrifice. Even if they don't see it, they have the right to demand it. We really need to do more on the field."

It should be noted that Qarabag defeated Braga with a score of 4:2 in the away match.

