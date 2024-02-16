Qarabag beat Braga - VIDEO

Today, the Europa League play-offs has started.

Idman.biz reports that Qarabag, the only Azerbaijani club that continues to compete in European Cups, has played its first game.

Gurban Gurbanov's team defeated Braga in the first playoff match of the Europa League in Portugal. The champion of Azerbaijan won on the road with a score of 4:2 and won an excellent chance to advance to the next stage. The goals of the team were scored by Marko Jankovic, Juninho Olavio and Abdellah Zoubir (2).

It should be noted that the return match between Qarabag and Braga will be held on February 22 in Baku.

Europa League

Playoffs, first game

February 15

00:00. Braga - Qarabag - 2:4

Goals: Simon Banza, 44. Moutinho, 90+1 (pen.) - Marko Jankovic, 21 (pen.). Abdellah Zoubir, 54; 69. Juninho Olavio, 65

Idman.biz