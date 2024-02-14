Jeyhun Sultanov: “Bayer and Braga cannot be compared" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO

The next edition of Idman Bizde was broadcast. The guest of the program this time was Jeyhun Sultanov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team.

The guest of the studio evaluated the match between Qarabaq and Braga in the European League playoffs, and commented on the current situation of Neftchi, where he was the sports director at the time. He also spoke about the football player limit in the Azerbaijan championship and expressed his opinion about the Report-Election Conference expected in AFFA.

We present the video version of the interview:

Idman.biz