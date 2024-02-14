Leandro Andrade: We are confident that we will beat Braga

We confidently believe that we can defeat Braga.

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Qarabag player Leandro Andrade.

The midfielder from Cape Verde told the Portuguese media about the duel with Braga of the Europa League playoff stage: "We are confident. We can promise that Qarabag will give all its strength in both games and fight for victory. It is clear that we have already analyzed the opponent. "We have fully learned Braga, determined its strengths, the points we can take advantage of, and how our system will work."

Andrade did not hide that Braga is a desired opponent: "My teammates who played in Portugal wanted Braga or Benfica to fall in the lottery. Because they are great competitors. I wanted to face the Portuguese club after we had already passed the qualifying stages. I talked to my family immediately after the draw. They will be at the stadium. I have all the potential to have a great night. I want to play live in front of my family and friends and enjoy the magic of football."

Leandro is looking forward to the duel with the player who can be considered his idol: "Joao Moutinho is one of the players I talk about the most after the draw. I am very happy to meet him. Joao is from the Algarve like me. His father was my father Viva Andrade's coach when he was a soccer player. I have a special attachment to him and am a fan of him for everything he does. I grew up watching Moutinho play. I will never forget the match with him"

The midfielder is happy to play as an opponent in his native Portugal: "The main reason I am looking forward to the game is that I will have the opportunity to show my football and what I am capable of to those I know. I am very happy to play at home again."

Andrade, who was interested in Galatasaray last summer and Russian and Chinese clubs in January, explained his decision to stay in the club as follows: "There were such opportunities. I am very happy that Qarabag fought to keep me in their team. This gives the player an opportunity to feel how important he is to the club. Negotiations on the transition were not successful. We will continue to work for success. When the transfer window ended, I extended the contract with Qarabag until 2027.

It should be noted that Qarabag will play its first game against Braga tomorrow.

Idman.biz