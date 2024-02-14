5th time in the season

15 goals were scored in the XXII round of Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that goals were recorded Qarabag - Sabah (3:3), Kapaz - Sabail (1:4), Turan Tovuz - Gabala (2:1) and Araz-Nakhchivan - Neftchi (1:0), while the Zira - Sumgayit match ended with a clean sheet.

Average of 3.00 goals scored in five matches. In the 2023/24 season, this indicator was equal to at least 3 for the 5th time.

The record was achieved in the 10th and 16th rounds. At that time, 19 goals were recorded. Premier League clubs have distinguished themselves 16 times in the 12th round, and 15 times in the 1st round.

