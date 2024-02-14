Zira goalkeeper: "Braga is the favorite"

Braga is the favorite. But they should have a professional approach to the games with Qarabag.

Idman.biz reports that Zira goalkeeper Thiago Silva said this.

The 28-year-old football player expressed his thoughts before the match between Braga and Qarabag of the Europa League play-off stage: "If you think these games will be easy, it won't be like that. Qarabag is more fortunate to get a good result in the home match. Because Braga will come to Baku tired. The road is far. I don't know if they will fly on charter or regular flight. There is usually no charter. In this case, the journey takes 9-10 hours."

