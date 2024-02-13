Elmar Bakhshiyev: "We have problems not only in attack, but also in defense"

"It was a difficult game. We watched two different parts."



Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Gabala head coach Elmar Bakhshiyev.



The 44-year-old expert announced his thoughts at the press conference after the away match of the XXII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League against Turan Tovuz (1:2): "The first half was dominated by more opponents. In the second half, we tried to turn the game around, but in the end we couldn't score the equalizing goal. We are at the last stage. We know that we have to fix something to leave the last row. The fact that we played every three days did not go unnoticed. But we are not the only ones. If you want to play in both tournaments, you will face this problem."



Bakhshiyev also touched on the problems in the team: "However, we could not make rotations because there were injured and suspended players. We believe that our team will regroup and be more successful in the upcoming meetings. We have problems not only in attack, but also in defense. We will be completely different once our suspended and injured players return to the squad. When all the players are there, the competition increases. "The players tried to do their best today."



It should be noted that Gabala lost 1:2 in the away match.



