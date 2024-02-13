Braga former player confessed: “The Qarabag match will be difficult"

“It’s a very good team with a lot of talented and experienced playes. Braga is a very good team."

This was told to Idman.us by Braga former player Nuno Sequeira.

The left-back, who played for Braga for 6 seasons, revealed the strengths of the Portuguese. The 33-year-old football player, who is currently defending the honor of Pendikspor in the Turkish Super League, said that Braga prepared very seriously for the matches against Qarabag: "Their attackers are quick and efficient. They are very strong going forward. I don't know much about the champion of Azerbaijan. I know that only in Europe they have experienced, certain history and very good players. I think that my former team has a special attitude to these matches, but it will be difficult for Braga."

"If you get an offer from Azerbaijan, would you accept it?" evaded the question: "Currently I am a player of Pendikspor and I focus all my attention only on our club. In short, we are in the middle of the season and it is not a good time to talk about the transfer."

It should be noted that Nuno Sequeira played 184 matches in Braga and scored 2 goals.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz